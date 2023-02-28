LEWES, Del. - An accident involving a school bus sent one person to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Hopkins Road and Beaver Dam Road. The Lewes Fire Department was on scene and says one person was taken to the hospital.
Delaware State Police says the 80-year old driver of the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was cited for improper passing, expired tags, and no proof of insurance.
Sussex County Emergency Medical Services was on scene to evalauate the students and drivers involved in the crash.
Troopers say neither driver was injured.