CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A house fire in Cambridge June 20 left $45,000 in damage after an hour long battle.
According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, a structure fire occurred at 639 Robbins Street on Thursday afternoon at about 1:33 p.m. The fire took place in a 1.5 story single-family home owned by James Duswalt. Fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths reported.
The Rescue Fire Company out of Cambridge responded to the scene with 25 firefighters, who managed to control the fire within an hour, say first responders. The fire, caused accidentally by an electrical failure, originated in the kitchen.
The estimated loss from the fire is $30,000 for the structure and $15,000 for the contents. Firefighters said smoke alarms were present and activated, which likely helped prevent further damage and injury