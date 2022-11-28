Accolades Given to Delaware's 2023 Teacher of the Year

MILFORD, Del.- Just another day at the office, in this case the classroom for Ashley Lockwood.
Ms. Lockwood has been awarded Delaware's 2023 Teacher of the Year, an award that doesn't just represent her, "I represent the best of the best, Milford has some of the greatest educators and to just be able to represent this district means so much to me."
Being Teacher of the Year, the first from Milford in 30 years, comes as Ms. Lockwood celebrates her 10th year teaching. But her students say its not her lessons but her kindness that stands out.
One of her 5th grade students at Lulu M. Ross Elementary, Kevin Hood said, "She's a nice teacher unlike other teachers, she can be very loving."
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester visited Lulu M. Ross today to congratulate and visit with Ms. Lockwood's class had nothing but high regard for her, "We have incredible teachers up and down our state and that, you know, she is someone who in the, in the words of the children is somebody who cares and puts them first and just to hear them talk about her being patient and hear about how she listens to them."
Even with her big win, the title of teacher remains Lockwood's number one. As Ms. Lockwood spoke the support she has received from her students, "They've been my biggest cheerleaders my entire journey so I've been able to share with them my goals my career goals....to just have this to celebrate this milestone year has been truly an amazing experience."
Ms. Lockwood will be making appearances across the state to hopefully inspire other teachers while continuing to find her inspiration here.