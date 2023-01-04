Accommodating a Growing Milton with Sidewalks

MILTON, Del. - You can expect more sidewalks to begin popping up in Milton. A recent change in ordinance will no longer let those living in town request to have a sidewalk removed or not put in all together.
Some people are excited to see more opportunities to get around town,
like William Remley who thinks more sidewalks will help with traffic issues, "They shouldn't be walking in the streets. The streets in Milton are pretty narrow anyway so if you're driving and somebody is in the street you really have to stop."
This is just one step of many that the town of Milton is taking to make walking easier.
"There is a greater demand for sidewalks and we are trying to increase walkability. This is something that probably should've been done many years ago but wasn't because nobody wanted to take the initiative to do it but you have to start somewhere." said Milton Mayor John Collier.
Lisa Falzarano says she's willing to shovel and care for new sidewalks but does hope for help from the town in the financial burden that comes with fixing those that would be in front of her home, "It could be treated like an HOA, maybe there's a fund that we all kind of dip into and the whole town kind of contributes to everybody that needs something being taken care of, like what happens in an HOA or something like that."
All to accommodate a growing small town.
According to Mayor Collier a grant was recently received by the town to start putting in sidewalk on a part of Lavinia Street. That is expected to be done in about nine months.