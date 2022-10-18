WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - According to police, 18 year old Boris Wade Connor of Newark, Maryland was arrested on Saturday, October 16th on first-degree murder and other charges.
Police say Connor was seen by the Worcester County District Court Commissioner for an initial appearance, and will be held in the Worcester County Detention Center for now.
According to Maryland State Police, the man who died in the shooting has been identified as 34 year-old Kamron Michael Lucas of Newark, Maryland.
Police say they responded to an initial investigation at 6700 block of Basket Switch Road in Newark around 12:20 P.M. on the 16.
According to police, they located Lewis, who was dead at the scene. Investigators identified Connor as the accused man in the case. Troopers believe that Connor and Lewis, who knew each other, were arguing before the shooting. Connor then pulled out a handgun and shot Lewis. Troopers say he ran away from the scene before being taken into custody.
According to police, a trooper from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack and a deputy from the Worcester County Sheriff's Office found Connor driving with another person and were able to arrest him following a traffic stop.
According to police, after the arrest was made the Worcester County Sheriff's Office asked the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit lead the investigation.
This case remains under investigation.