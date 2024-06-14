MILFORD, Del. - On June 17, the Milford School District school board is set to discuss a series of policy updates, including the proposal of one that limits the discussion of "Controversial/Sensitive Issues." A policy that American Civil Liberties Union claims to be potentially problematic and ultimately asks the district to reject the policy.
The nonprofit ACLU, has since spoken out against the proposed policy saying the policy is vague and limiting student's freedom of expression.
"There are many aspects of Policy 6103 that will be difficult to implement without engaging in unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination of certain speech." said Executive Director of ACLU Mike Brickner, referring to the part of the policy draft stating,
"In the District, controversial/sensitive material is that material which, when introduced arouses strong reactions representing differing points of view. There are many subjects, which by the nature of contemporary society, are intrinsically controversial/sensitive."
CoastTV News reached out to Milford School District for comment on the organization's statement, they refused to comment at this time.
ACLU continued to argue that the draft's goal of: "District Staff and students can teach and learn about instructional material rather than the issue.", it is likely to add to the overall vagueness of Policy 6103, leading to confusion and disparate enforcement.
Overall, the nonprofit says Policy 6103 poses more problems than solutions and could be challenging for both students and staff when it comes to expressing opinions.
The meeting to discuss the debated policy is on Monday at 6 p.m. at Milford Central Academy.