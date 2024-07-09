MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Board of Education plans to vote to enact Policy 6103 on Monday, July 15.
If voted, Policy 6103 would create new standards for tackling sensitive issues. ACLU Delaware executive director Mike Brickner states, “While we believe students can and should be free to express multiple viewpoints in the classroom, compelling teachers to present multiple viewpoints - no matter how illegitimate - also violates basic tenets of free speech and expression.”
ACLU Delaware urges people to join them on Monday, July 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Milford High School to oppose the proposed policy.
