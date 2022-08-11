ACLU Hosting Renter's Rights Panel In Lewes Public Library

Lewes, Del.- The ACLU is hosting a panel on renter's rights in the Lewes Public Library at 7:00 p.m. on August 11th.
Mike Brickner, the executive director of the ACLU says that Delaware has an eviction rate that is four times higher than the national average- and with that a rising homeless population. The hope is to educate people and let them know what rights they have if facing eviction.
"Housing is such a fundamental right," he said. "If you don't have access to housing, its hard to get a job, its hard to make sure your kids get a good education, its hard to make sure you get access to good healthcare. It impacts other aspects of your life.
Brickner says that a rising population also may be a reason for the rising homeless population. He also says that Sussex County is experiencing harder times with the homelessness issue than the other two counties in Delaware.
The panel is open to the public and can also be streamed online if you cannot make it in person.