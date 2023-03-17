DOVER, Del. - The American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware says they have sent a letter to Delaware State University Officials expressing their concerns with the school's use of Non-Disclosure Agreements for participants in the school's Safe Space Coalition.
The union says that the Coalition was started to address concerns about campus sexual assault and harassment following weeks of student protests over school officials, as well as law enforcement handling of campus issues.
They say that the NDAs require students to keep quiet about any matters related to the coalition, requiring students to “agree to keep absolutely confidential any and all information related to my participation as a committee member,” and provides that “willful and unauthorized disclosure violates University policy” and “will be grounds for adverse action.”
“The Safe Space Coalition exists because students used their First Amendment rights to express concern about an issue of extreme importance to them,” said Mike Brickner, executive director of the ACLU of Delaware. “Students who wish to participate with university officials to address these systemic issues must now keep silent or risk punishment by the school. That’s simply unfair, and undermines the school’s attempt to address these serious issues of campus safety.”
The ACLU says that the agreements may particularly impact survivors of sexual assault, leading those with direct lived experience to choose not to participate in the Safe Space Coalition.
“One of the major revelations of the #MeToo movement was the widespread use of NDAs by abusers and the institutions that protect them,” added Brickner. “DSU’s use of NDAs perpetuate the culture of silence that has harmed so many survivors of sexual assault, as many survivors may not wish to participate in the coalition because it could limit their ability to share their own personal experiences.”
"We are thankful that Delaware State University Officials are addressing the issue of sexual assault with the gravity it deserves," wrote Brickner in the letter. "However, we strongly urge you to do so in a transparent way that does not encroach upon students' rights to express themselves, perpetuate the silencing of survivors of sexual assault, and keeps the public uninformed about an issue that is of grace importance."
According to the union, the non-disclosure agreements also threaten to cut off the flow of information for members of the public who have expressed serious concerns about the university’s handling of sexual assault complaints.
“Secrecy breeds distrust, and these strict confidentiality agreements will undermine the public’s trust in school officials to address these issues in a transparent and fair manner,” said Brickner. “Instead, school officials should seek to engage community members with regular updates, and allow members of the coalition to speak openly about the progress that is being made.”