MARYLAND- The Maryland Coastal Bays Program is offering free turtle nest protection covers for residents who have witnessed a turtle laying eggs on their property and are interested in protecting the nest from predication.
June begins the nesting season, says MCBP, for the Diamondback Terrapin, Maryland’s state reptile. This follows incidents last year, MCBP received calls from concerned residents who had witnessed a terrapin laying eggs on their property and later, found the nest had been destroyed. One property owner reported to MCBP that they witnessed 16 nests on their property predicated by crows.
Terrapins are masters of concealing their nests to the human eye, so unless you see one creating a nest, you probably won’t notice a nest on your property, says MCBP. However predators can sniff them out, or in the case of crows, keep a watchful eye on a terrapin making a nest and when it retreats back to the bay, take advantage of the freshly laid eggs.
MCBP received guidance on creating simple protection covers to provide to area residents who witness a nest and would like to provide a little protection thanks to the organization in New Jersey called Project Terrapin, and Berlin Home Depot's sponsorship. MCBP volunteers assembled 50 nest protection covers on World Turtle Day that are now available to the public for free.
If you would like more information or would be able to use a turtle protection cover, please send an email to mcbp@mdcoastalbays.org.