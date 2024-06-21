DELAWARE- As the temperatures continue to warm up, activities and businesses along the coast are changing with the heat.
Lifeguards in Dewey Beach still take to the stands to ensure beachgoer's safety, but a new precaution is in place, like monitoring sand temperatures. The captain said lifeguards also have to take frequent breaks in the air conditioning.
"It's kind of mandatory footwear so we don't end up with blistering and so forth on the sand," said Captain Todd Fritchman. "So everyone, every lifeguard stand has to have their umbrella up an dabove them today to keep cool."
Waves Car Wash in Lewes attested that business is even busier as the weather gets warmer, as others would rather not partake in the heat.
"We'll actually get busier because they'll want us to do it rather than them having to do it." said Brian Parker, Waves Regional Manager.
Even the Lavender Fields in Milton thrive on tourism this time of year, as well as the plants themselves.
"If it were like this every summer, I think it'd be a bigger issue, but lavenders are heat resistant and it loves the sun." said Cait Spieker Gee.
Spieker Gee emphasizes that staying out of the sun is important, so spots like the tree swing in the shade and indoor cafe are great spots to visit on the five acre property while being safe.
However, if you are going to participate in outdoor activities during the heat wave, Fritchman says to stay hydrated, stay out of the sun, or stay in the ocean.