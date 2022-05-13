A long road to recovery from The Mother’s Day weekend Nor’Easter for South Bethany Beach. Sand walkways and the ADA ramp were severely impacted by the storm. South Bethany says DNREC-- which is responsible for maintaining the shoreline and replenishing the beaches-- will begin clearing the beach on Monday, weather permitting.
The hope is to at least clear every other ramp to allow for beach access this summer, but for now, Mayor Tim Saxton says that “all of our beach accesses have a cliff that you would drop off of if you tried to go in. So it is not safe for our property owners and visitors to cross these dunes at this point in time."
South Bethany's only ADA compliant ramp is taped off for everybody's safety as it has a steep 9-10 foot dropoff.
Mayor Saxton says, "We've been informed by DNREC that they do not believe they're gonna be able to have this ADA ramp ready to go for summer or throughout summer. As you may be aware, beach replenishment will happen here hopefully in the fall or next spring, and then they will fix it at that point."
The dunes are unstable and could easily collapse, so it is advised that nobody, including pets, goes past the closed-off walkways. Though South Bethany hopes to open up what's called the Best Little Beach in Delaware as soon as it is safe.