Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce the visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Lower Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until noon Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog will be confined mainly to areas near the mouth of the bay into early this evening. The coverage of the dense fog is expected to expand up the bay tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you will be navigating, proceed with extreme caution. Use proper fog signals and make sure all running lights are on. &&