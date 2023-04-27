MILTON, Del. - Some upgrades are coming to the Milton Memorial Park for children of all abilities.
Thanks to the Women's Club of Milton, inclusive equipment including an adaptable swing and multi sensory climber, will be added to the park. The playground equipment costs about $12,000. This is among multiple scholarships the club was able to give through fundraising efforts.
"You see who comes to the park, who comes to the events, and we saw children in wheelchairs. We saw maybe some autistic children - so it was something near and dear to our hearts." said Debby Pecoraro, President of the Women's Club of Milton.
Parents like Justin Jones, said this equipment is necessary for his eight year-old daughter who has Cerebral Palsy and struggles to play with the other kids, "So my daughter struggles without support. If she thinks she's going to fall, she's absolutely terrified. So the handicap accessible swings are a little more of a cocoon to make her feel safer."
Chair of the Milton Parks and Recreation Committee, Scotty Edler said, "The playground is evolving and it's changing and it's becoming more inclusive and that's always a good thing."
The town will be installing the new playground equipment and according to Edler, is expected to be ready to play on towards the end of summer.
The Women's Club of Milton will be holding another fundraising opportunity with bingo on May 2 at the Milton Fire Hall.