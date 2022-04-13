SALISBURY, Md.- Making it easier for all children to celebrate the upcoming holiday. This Friday, Wicomico County Parks and Tourism is hosting an adaptive Easter egg hunt. Held at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex, it's an Easter egg hunt for children with and without disabilities.
Eggs at the hunt will be of all shapes and sizes. Some eggs make noise, making it easier for children who are visually impaired to participate. Children in wheelchairs will be given a grabber, making it easier to get eggs off the ground.
"It not only makes the holiday richer for them, but it's richer for children who aren't as exposed to those disabilities. It helps all of us become more well rounded," says local parent, Megan Outten.
Held in baseball parks across the complex, there will be different hunts that accommodate different needs.
"We try to accommodate anyone who wants to come. And it's inclusive so it's for them and their siblings," said organizer, Jamie Nichols.
There will be hunts for children 3 to 15. Later the same day, there will be hunts for people 16-25. The event is free and open to the public. Organizers ask that you register online ahead of time.