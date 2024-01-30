SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The search continues for more affordable housing options. A Planning and Zoning presentation during Tuesday's Sussex County Council meeting looked at possible code updates for accessory dwelling units.
Director of Planning and Zoning Jamie Whitehouse was quick to differentiate between tiny homes and what he would categorize as accessory dwelling units. He says he sees ADU's as more permanent, year-round housing options.
Whitehouse's presentation considered changing the name in the code to accessory dwelling units to be more consistent with the rest of the state and country. He outlined six types of living spaces that are either attached or detached and can be inside a basement, garage, or attic.
The next steps for this potential zoning update include considering increasing the size limit of the units from the current less than 800 sq. ft. and the parking requirement from one to two spaces.
One woman who spoke at the meeting says ADU's are a low impact housing solution and well written ordinances for them can increase the housing supply.
"It's the ordinances that differ," says Dr. Michelle Wiliiams. "All agree on the importance to get the code right and not put so many restrictive barriers on people that they can't solve their own housing problems. Ordinances need to be considered overcoming political, regulatory, procedural, and financial barriers."
County planners say they hope to have an update to bring before council in a month or two.