GEORGETOWN, Del. - A proposal for an additional 240 apartments designated for senior living was accepted unanimously at the Georgetown Town Council meeting Monday night. In addition to the new units, the project includes an administrative building and a maintenance building for CHEER buses and food trucks.
The apartments would expand the CHEER apartment complex next to the CHEER Center on Sand Hill Road in Georgetown. The complex already has 60 units, but CHEER CEO Ken Bock said at Monday's meeting that the waitlist for the community is around two years long.
"The 60-unit apartment building that has been there since 1989 has continuously had a waiting list," Bock said. "If you're a low-income senior citizen, two years is a lifetime."
In addition to the new buildings, the project includes amenities like stormwater, a dog park, community gardens, an outdoor fitness circuit, and over two miles of walking trails.
Council members shared their support for the project and said it is needed.
"I know from working for CHEER, delivering meals, we've got people confined to one room," said Mayor Bill West. "That's their bathroom, their living room, their kitchen, all in one. It's a shame."
When asked about a timeline, Bock said they are projecting ten years, largely due to receiving funding for the apartment buildings. CHEER is working with the Delaware State Housing Authority to apply for funds. Their goal is to build one new apartment building every two years until they reach the proposed 240 additional units. CHEER will work to raise funds for the administrative building, which Bock said they would like to begin constructing next year.
Affordable housing has been a topic throughout Sussex County, with many towns like Lewes discussing ways to help people who live and work here year-round. During Monday's presentation, West thanked Bock for the work CHEER does to help seniors in the community.
"They're probably one paycheck, or one social security check, away from being homeless," said West. "This is a great opportunity to help them get into a safe environment where they can get some assistance and get some help."