Addressing Blockhouse Pond Erosion Issue

LEWES, Del. - Years of erosion along the outside of Blockhouse Pond is being addressed after a hot summer made the damage more noticeable.
"When we did have the drought this summer and the pond was very low, we had an opportunity to walk around again and to see the extent and how far in it had sheered." said Parks and Marina Manager Janet Reeves.
The water levels have since replenished and efforts to prevent further erosion have been taken.
"To mitigate further erosion, I'll say, through plantings of native grasses along the banks, trying to increase the buffer around the banks so that it will limit further erosion. Those plants will take up the water versus it sheering off into the pond so we have taken measures but we do know that we have to be more aggressive with whatever our plans are for the pond." said Reeves.
John Korcsmeros frequently fishes at Blockhouse Pond and believes the fish are hiding in pockets created by the weathering. He hopes that with the erosion being addressed other aspects of the pond will be cleaned up too.
"It's more of the logs and debris in the pond, I wish there were a little more casting areas.."-"Sometimes the overhanging trees are a challenge for casting areas, especially when you're using a seven foot rod or something like that." said Korcsmeros.
Reeves says that people getting close to the edge of the pond for fishing, photography, or other activities should be cautious. Plans for how the erosion itself will be fixed is still under discussion.