MILLSBORO, Del.— On Sunday, volunteers and Delmarva families gathered outside Maggie's Pet Boutique to welcome four dogs which are up for adoption. For one month, Maggie's Pet Boutique is working with the Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) to feed and adopt Doyle, Bookie, Sabrina, and Lugnut.
Yasmine Franqui, Community Engagement Coordinator at BVSPCA, says the BVSPCA wants to continue bigger adoption events in the summer but need help.
"As the weather gets warmer, we can set more of these guys outside, and you'll definitely see more than 3 or 4 dogs outside. maybe even some cats," Franqui said.
Maggie's Pet Boutique says they'll be doing adoption events every three months, and the next clinic will be in late May.
The BVSPCA will also be giving free rabies shots to dogs and cats in Harrington on march 12. For information, visit their Facebook page.
To donate to Maggie's Pet Boutique, click here.
To donate to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, click here.