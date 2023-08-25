DELMARVA - Shelters across the country are teaming up to find homes for pets as part as the NBC and Telemundo's Clear the Shelters adoption campaign.
Humane Animal Partners and Brandywine Valley SPCA are both part of the event. HAP has adoption centers in Wilmington, Stanton/Christiana, and Rehoboth Beach. They will be offering $25 adoption fees for all cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies from August 22 through 31.
“Adoptions have slowed down over this past summer and as a result, we have hundreds of animals in our care, some of which have been waiting for months,” says Patrick Carroll, Chief Executive Officer. Carroll continues, “We encourage folks to consider opening their hearts and homes to adopting a pet with Humane Animal Partners!”
They say all HAP adoptable animals are spayed/neutered, given age-appropriate vaccines and preventatives, tested for heartworm, microchipped, dewormed, and examined by a veterinarian before adoption.