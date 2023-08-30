Adoption held for 12 dogs rescued from SUV

Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex. In New Jersey, Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Ocean, Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May and Southeastern Burlington. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/10 PM 7.0 1.3 0.9 Minor 31/10 AM 6.3 0.6 1.2 None 31/11 PM 7.3 1.6 1.2 Minor 01/11 AM 6.6 0.9 1.2 Minor 01/11 PM 6.9 1.2 1.1 Minor 02/12 PM 6.5 0.8 0.9 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/09 PM 6.3 1.7 0.7 Minor 31/09 AM 5.7 1.0 1.0 None 31/10 PM 6.9 2.2 1.3 Minor 01/10 AM 5.9 1.2 0.9 None 01/11 PM 6.3 1.7 0.9 Minor 02/11 AM 5.7 1.0 0.6 None Arthur Kill at Perth Amboy MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/08 PM 7.3 1.6 0.4 Minor 31/09 AM 7.0 1.3 0.8 None 31/09 PM 7.8 2.1 0.9 Minor 01/09 AM 7.3 1.6 0.9 Minor 01/10 PM 7.4 1.7 0.7 Minor 02/10 AM 7.1 1.4 0.6 None Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/08 PM 7.0 1.8 0.6 Minor 31/09 AM 6.4 1.2 0.7 None 31/09 PM 7.3 2.1 0.9 Minor 01/09 AM 6.7 1.5 0.8 Minor 01/10 PM 6.9 1.7 0.7 Minor 02/10 AM 6.6 1.4 0.6 None Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/08 PM 6.3 1.9 0.5 Minor 31/08 AM 5.4 1.0 0.2 None 31/09 PM 6.2 1.8 0.4 Minor 01/09 AM 5.7 1.3 0.3 Minor 01/10 PM 5.9 1.5 0.3 Minor 02/10 AM 5.5 1.1 0.1 None Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/10 PM 7.9 1.6 0.7 Minor 31/10 AM 7.1 0.8 0.9 None 31/10 PM 8.3 2.0 1.1 Minor 01/11 AM 7.4 1.1 1.0 None 01/11 PM 7.9 1.6 0.9 Minor 02/12 PM 7.2 0.9 0.7 None Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/08 PM 6.4 1.8 0.7 Minor 31/08 AM 5.6 1.0 0.9 None 31/09 PM 6.7 2.1 1.1 Minor 01/09 AM 5.9 1.3 0.9 None 01/09 PM 6.2 1.6 0.8 Minor 02/10 AM 5.7 1.1 0.6 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/08 PM 5.7 1.7 0.5 Minor 31/09 AM 5.1 1.1 0.7 None 31/09 PM 6.0 2.0 0.8 Minor 01/09 AM 5.3 1.3 0.7 Minor 01/10 PM 5.6 1.6 0.6 Minor 02/10 AM 5.0 1.0 0.3 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/08 PM 6.7 1.6 0.4 Minor 31/09 AM 6.1 1.0 0.8 None 31/09 PM 7.1 2.0 0.8 Minor 01/09 AM 6.3 1.2 0.9 Minor 01/10 PM 6.8 1.7 0.8 Minor 02/10 AM 6.2 1.1 0.5 Minor Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 30/08 PM 3.9 1.4 0.7 Minor 31/08 AM 3.3 0.8 0.5 None 31/09 PM 3.8 1.3 0.6 Minor 01/09 AM 3.4 0.9 0.5 None 01/10 PM 3.6 1.1 0.5 Minor 02/10 AM 3.3 0.8 0.3 None &&