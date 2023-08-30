Adoption held for 12 dogs rescued from SUV

GEORGETOWN, Del, - After being rescued from a filthy SUV in Lewes on Friday, August 25th, 12 of the 14 dogs were cleared for adoption by the Brandywine Valley SPCA Animal Rescue Center. Families eagerly lined up before doors open to hopefully add one of the dogs to their family.
David McKenry and his wife were one of the many families eager to give one of the dogs a new home. McKenry told Coast TV, "They've had a rough life its time for them to enjoy." McKenry added, "We've rescued dogs before and it feels so good."
In order to ensure the dogs are matched with the right home and family, members of the BVSPCA took the time to thoroughly evaluated the dog rescue questionnaire.
Sara Smith, the Director of Communications at the BVSPCA stated, "We're here to give them the promise of a brand new life, a loving home."
Despite the dogs horrific past, there is much hope being adopted by a loving family will turns their lives around.