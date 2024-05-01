GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation has made a generous contribution of $50,000 to Delaware Technical and Community College, announced Wednesday. This donation, presented to DTCC president Dr. Mark Brainard by Mariah Draper Calagione, president of the foundation, and Molly Draper Russell, CEO of Draper Holdings, marks a continued effort to support educational programs and initiatives in the region.
The donation will establish a memorial fund in honor of Thomas H. Draper, the late founder of the foundation. This initiative aims to enhance educational excellence at Del Tech and provide new opportunities for its students.
In 2023, the foundation distributed $197,000 to 17 charities across the Delmarva peninsula, benefitting numerous educational institutions including Delaware State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. This legacy of support underscores the foundation's commitment to fostering educational growth and community development.
"We believe that investing in education is one of the best ways to invest in our future," said Mariah Draper Calagione. "This fund not only honors my father's legacy but also bolsters the resources available to nurture the potential of future leaders in our community."
The Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation continues to be a significant supporter of education and community initiatives throughout the region.