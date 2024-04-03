DELMARVA- The Tornado threat for Delmarva is finally over and the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) is still assessing the possible damage from the storms at this hour.
At this point, CoastTV meteorologists say the only confirmations on Delmarva are well west, but the current advisories still active in our area are a dense fog advisory in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday and a small craft advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday. A coastal flood advisory will remain in effect until until 1 a.m. Thursday.
The dense fog will reduce visibility to one to two nautical miles. For the small craft advisory, southwest winds will range from 10 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Winds shift to the west at 10 to 20 knots later Wednesday evening. Weather conditions will make it hazardous to operate small aircrafts, like the low visibility making navigation difficult.
CoastTV meteorologists also say to expect about one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near waterfront properties will experience shallow flooding.