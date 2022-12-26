MILFORD, Del. -
We are all feeling the pain of temperatures in the teens this winter.
But for homeless community members, this winter is much more daunting.
Ronald Johnson is staying at the Milford Advocacy For The Homeless Shelter with his fiancé this holiday season. He says, "We've been sleeping in sheds and just really going to places where I'd never dreamed that my life would take me."
And with an upcoming plan for demolition of the tent city location that houses many homeless people, Johnson may need to find another place to go again.
Demolition begins on January 15th of 2023.
Founder of Milford Advocacy For The Homeless Martha Gery has one message for anyone considering volunteering this winter.
"It would mean the world because the people that are here are in need. They are a part of our community and people forget that they are people. They could be your mother, your brother, or your sister," Gery says.
According to Gery, this year the organization is at 4 times capacity.
With the demolition date quickly approaching, as many volunteers are needed as possible.
The organization is meeting with the public twice tomorrow at the First Presbyterian Church of Milford to discuss an action plan to help those who rely on the tents for shelter.
You can join a meeting in person at the church from either 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. or from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M.
If you'd like to volunteer, you can find information on the organization's website or Facebook page.