SUSSEX Co.-- The Sussex County Council held a meeting Tuesday morning that lasted over three hours, and a hot topic in their agenda was affordable housing.
Planning & Zoning Director Jamie Whitehouse presented the 'Sussex County Workforce Housing Ordinance,' which is a plan that encourages development of affordable housing in the area.
Developers said they are on the third phase of their strategy plan-- which addresses current codes and zoning regulations.
"There's a need for more affordable housing opportunities in Sussex County but you know, that opinion only goes so far," said Whitehouse. "We needed a technical background to understand that, what was affordable, you know, what a developer could do, what the thresholds were in terms of the numbers of affordable housing units versus the cost of building the development so that it would then create requirements that were not economically feasible."
Once Whitehouse ended his presentation, at least 10 members of the public voiced their concerns in front of Council members.
Some concerns included the name-- using the word 'affordable' and interchanging it with 'workforce'--the concern being that the phrase "affordable housing" might imply the project being government-funded, which it is not.
In addition, transportation access was also an issue that was brought up, specifically the requirement to have a DART bus stop nearby.
Members of the public asked for more transparency and to be able to give more input before anything is finalized.
The council decided to accept written public comment for the next two weeks and proceed with the remaining details and logistics then.