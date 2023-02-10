Affordable Housing Concerns in Milford

MILFORD, Del. - A lack of affordable housing in Milford brings the attention of City officials and the Milford Housing Development Corporation to potential solutions.
Rising housing costs have some people working in Milford say they can't even afford this. Janekwa Miller moved to Harrington, "Everything just went up and everything got really expensive and with inflation and stuff like that it's kind of hard. I'm a single parent so it's hard to afford rent and other things also."
David Moore with Milford Housing Development Corporation says the current housing conditions are a 'perfect storm', "Not only do we have rising house values, rising land costs.. not at an all time high but very high. Couple that with high interest rates that we haven't experienced in decades. That's what's making things unaffordable."
Along with this, it has been about a month since Milford's tent city was cleared. Some were taken to other shelters outside of Milford, some dispersed. The City says making Milford affordable for everyone is a goal and its forming a task force to tackle it, "We know that there is a great need and we do have a homeless issue like many other municipalities, we do have a homeless issue in the City of Milford." said Vice Mayor Jason James Sr.
Other resources include the Delaware Tenant Rent Reporting Program Pilot.
"It allows that if you have no credit you can be able to get credit by paying their rent on time to their landlord. It doesn't affect them negatively, but it can affect them positively." said Moore.
Growing calls to help everyone in this growing community.
"The system isn't doing it - With the weather it's up it's down, it's cold - somewhere to go you know with some warmth somewhere they can call home even if it's just a little shelter or something like that." said Miller.
According to David Moore, Milford Housing Development Corporation is meeting with Mayor and City Council on February 21 discuss housing options for the homeless.