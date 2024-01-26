After 20 years, Dewey Beach Police Department is getting an upgrade

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - After 20 years, the Dewey Beach Police Department is finally get a well deserved upgrade. According to the town, the current station would not meet a state code that goes into affect in 5 years due to the station only having 1 holding cell and no indoor sprinkler system. The department says the station is inadequate because it is not designed to handle prisoners, interviews, or other police related activities. Dewey Beach Police Chief, Constance Speake noted in the 2023 end of year report, the station also smelled of mold, so she requested it be cleaned.
"Law enforcement is a tough job to begin with and if you don't have adequate facilities to support your system with the surroundings so they come back to a good environment, they can get their work done before they go back out on the street, it makes that job just that much tougher," explained Dewey Beach Town Manager Bill Zolper.
Gary Cannon, who owns a business in Dewey Beach, says in just this last year, he's seen a real improvement in how the town is patrolled, so he's excited to see the hard work rewarded.
"These are policemen that are friends with the business community, friends with people who live here, they stop by and say hello, they check on your doors at 2 o'clock in the morning to see if somebody left the door open, it's been fantastic," said Cannon.
In addition to a new police station, a new town hall is also going to be built. The town says the project is expected to break ground this fall.