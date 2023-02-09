UNITED STATES - After the devastating earthquakes that took place in Turkey earlier this week, AT&T has announced that they will be offering free unlimited calling and texting to and from Turkey, and free unlimited calling to and from Syria, so that those effected can get in contact with their loved ones.
AT&T says the offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID wireless customers, and consumer VoIP and landline customers.
During this time, they say they will also waive international roaming fees in Turkey and Syria.
The offer is scheduled to be in effect through March 9, but the company says that they will update as needed.