OCEAN CITY, Del.- Independence Day is over but that doesn't mean the celebrations are! In Ocean City, the 4th of July festivities are continuing the day after the holiday.
Celebrating the red, white, and blue, the boardwalk was busy with visitors and locals. Normally, the town has the fireworks show on the actual holiday. That was the plan this year, until staffing shortages meant they had to postpone the fireworks until July 5.
To make up for it, the town had family-friendly festivities leading up to the holiday and after. July 5, American Idol contestant and Salisbury native, Jay Copeland, is performing a free concert at Northside Park.
Other live music will play on the boardwalk Tuesday evening. The fireworks will make their big debut that night.
Ahead of fireworks, the beach is blocked off from Talbot Street down to Jolly Roger.
The Jay Copeland concert at Northside park starts at 8. The fireworks will take off from the beach at 9:30. Spectators can watch from the boardwalk, and beach.