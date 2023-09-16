Aftermath of Hurricane Lee brings dangerous rip currents this weekend

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - This past week, the eastern shore has seen dangerous rip currents due to the aftermath of Hurricane Lee.
Kent Buckson, the captain of the North Shore Lifeguards said although the worst rip currents are behind us, there is still cause for caution.
"For people that are not experienced swimmers, it's still very dangerous," Buckson said. "Little kids can get knocked over and sucked out into the ocean."
Some people like Paul Snyder who visited the beach this weekend have taken notice of the conditions at the beach.
"I was like no way I'm going out today," Snyder said. "The waves are supposed to be pretty tough, we were actually down here at the North Shore last night and the waves looked like they were about seven feet tall."
Another local Georgie Gamberoni and her grandkids were at the beach and she said knows what her family isn't going to do.
"We know better than to have the kids go out in the water," Gamberoni said. "The rip currents can affect anybody, huge people, let alone 40 pound little kids."
Cape Henlopen State Park even closed a drive on ramp due to the high surf. But some people braved the rips today like Kris Bolino who said he's dealt with rip currents before.
"I knew when I was at my limit and that was after just a couple of minutes swimming out there," Bolino said. "Then I decided it was time to get out but it was fun to go in, see what it was like."
Buckson and the North Shore lifeguards urge people who are swimming in the ocean and find themselves caught in a rip current to remember a few things.
"Stay calm, swim parallel to the shoreline north or south until you're out of the rip current and then come back in," Buckson said.