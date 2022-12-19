Ocean City, MD - For those who dare to be bold, or cold... while also supporting our local health care heroes, this event's for you. Atlantic General Hospital will be hosting it's 29th annual Penguin Swim at the Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort.
Swimmers, or penguins rather, will again plunge into our wintry, Atlantic waters; and through doing so, will raise proceeds for the not-for-profit community hospital through their registration.
In addition, participants are invited to stay to watch the Ravens take on the Steelers on a big screen in the atrium; where complimentary coffee and hot chocolate will be served.
According to the event, registration will cost $25.00 per participant if registering on or before December 30th, and will be $30.00 for those registering on New Years Eve or the day of the event. All proceeds from the event will solely benefit the hospital's initiatives.