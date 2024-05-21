SNOW HILL, Md.- A fire contained within a grain silo at the Tyson Feed Plant in Snow Hill has prompted continuous monitoring by the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office and Department of Emergency Services, along with the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Department. Despite the fire, an independent contractor has confirmed that air quality within Snow Hill remains within normal regulatory limits.
Efforts to extinguish the fire have lasted for multiple days and are ongoing. Officials say there is likely still a lingering smell from the incident.
"We have reviewed the air quality test results, which reflect that all readings are within normal ranges," WCFM Matt Owens said. "However, like any form of smoke, those who are sensitive to air quality conditions may wish to limit outdoor activities."
The department says the primary method for fighting this type of contained fire involves using nitrogen to displace oxygen and smother the fire, with fire hoses reserved for any grain that may still be smoldering once removed from the silo.
"We have confidence that the emergency is being properly managed and that on-going testing for air quality and traffic safety is among the highest priorities," said Town Manager Rick Pollitt. "We understand that, as the corn product is removed from the silo, there may be additional concerns about smoke and odor and ask everyone to use common sense when in the immediate area. All of the appropriate agencies are involved, and they continue to stress that public health and safety is not at risk."
SHVFC, WCFM, and DES say they will continue to work with Tyson to keep the community safe and informed. More information on Maryland's air quality conditions can be found here.