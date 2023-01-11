The Federal Aviation Administration announced that the ground stop on flights was lifted around 8:50 a.m. and that normal air traffic operations are slowly resuming across the U.S. This comes Wednesday morning after an overnight computer outage grounded thousands of flights. As of around 9:30 a.m. Eastern, about 4,500 flights within, to, and out of the U.S. were delayed according to FlightAware.
The FAA said its Notice to Air Missions system, which contains information essential to workers involved in flight operation like hazards and real time restrictions, had failed.
The White House said there was no evidence the outage was the result of a cyberattack, although President Joe Biden has instructed the Department of Transportation to do a "full investigation" into the cause.
Flight delays were experienced locally at the Salisbury Regional Airport this morning as well. The airport says that, although flights have resumed, passengers should expect delays with originating or connecting flights throughout the day.