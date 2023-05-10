DOVER, Del. - Dover Air Force Base Officials have announced that Staff Sergeant Hayden Cotton was found dead at his on-base home on May 8. They say the 24-year-old's cause of death is still under investigation.
Officials say that Cotton enlisted in Air Force in September 2016, and was assigned to the 436th Maintenance Squadron, where he was known as an expert crew chief working as a repair and reclamation journeyman performing heavy maintenance. They say he worked on the C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft flight control surfaces, landing gear and brake systems.
“Hayden was a valued member of our Dover Family,” said Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander. “We share the sorrow felt by his friends and loved ones and I ask you to uplift them with your love and support. When we lose a member of our Dover Family, it affects all of us, I encourage everyone impacted by this tragedy to reach out to a friend, a leader, or one of our base support agencies in this time of need or at any time they may need help.”