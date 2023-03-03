SEAFORD, Del. - Airport Road, between Brickyard Road and Concord Road, is set to close on Monday, March 6 for the installation of a crossroad pipe, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
The Department says that the work should be done by Friday, March 17, weather permitting.
They offer the following detours:
Drivers heading west on Airport Road will be detoured southwest onto Bethel Concord Road to US 13. Drivers will then turn north onto US 13, back to Airport Road.
Drivers heading east on Airport Road will be detoured south onto US 13 to Bethel Concord Road northeast. Drivers will continue northeast back to Airport Road.