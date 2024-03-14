Alcohol delivery bill on tap in Dover

DELAWARE- Getting beer or wine delivered to your doorstep may be in the realm of possibility in the future.
A bill in Dover that aims to allow places like restaurants, taverns and breweries to deliver to their customers is out of committee in Dover.
Delaware currently stands as one of the few states where alcohol delivery is not permitted, but that could change with the introduction of Senate Bill 166.
The proposed bill aims to authorize establishments such as breweries, restaurants, and taverns to deliver alcohol to their customers, provided they hold the necessary licenses.
Under the provisions of the bill, there are certain regulations businesses would have to follow. One such requirement is that the alcohol must be sealed. Additionally, the bill specifies limits on the quantity of alcohol that can be delivered to customers. This includes a maximum of two bottles of 750 milliliter wine, two six-packs of beer, and two mixed cocktails per order.
For restaurants, there is an additional condition that customers must spend at least ten dollars on food to qualify for alcohol delivery services.
Other bills, like House Bills 262 and 259, have also looked to change the rules for alcohol delivery.