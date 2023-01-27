MILFORD, Del. - An ALDI is opening at 696 N. Dupont Boulevard on Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. ALDI says the store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The store is one of over 1,000 that have opened across the country over the past decade.
According to ALDI, the first 100 customers to the Milford location will get a gift bag filled with ALDI fan favorite items, along with a gift card as part of the ALDI golden ticket gift card giveaway program. They say shoppers can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster, and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Jeff Baehr, Frederick regional vice president for ALDI. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Milford and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”