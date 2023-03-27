Algae Removal Could Get Pushed a Week in South Bethany

SOUTH BETHANY, Del. - The Town of South Bethany is trying to do something about the algae growth problem in the canals.
South Bethany has decided to pay for an independent contractor to do the algae removal, while the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will take care of dumping the algae waste.
Although, the town is now trying to push back the first algae removing date in April for a week. The town cites wanting to wait until there is more algae formed in the canals to fully utilize the removal process.
There are mixed feelings regarding the timeline of the removal. Some like Paul Howdershell think the town should start the process sooner than later, "So I would be concerned if you wait too long, that you wouldn't be able to get it out, Howdershell said.
"If you start early, you can stay on top of the problem," he said.
Dianna Poindexter think's it only makes sense to remove the algae when there is more of an abundance, "I think it would be a great idea to do it when when the algae is in bloom, absolutely, Poindexter said.
"Just get it when it starts to grow, to do it a month beforehand I think would just be a waste of time because the algae is not there," she said.
Although some like Karen Marshall think there needs to be more of a permanent solution to the algae growth problem, "I still look at it as a band aid, they're going to have to do this every year, this isn't going to go away," Marshall said.
The town will reach out to the contractor and discuss whether moving the algae removal date is even possible, then they will reach out to DNREC.