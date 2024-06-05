MILTON, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) will be implementing an all-way stop at the intersection of SR 5 (Harbeson Road), Shingle Point Road, and Chestnut Street, replacing the current two-way stop control. DelDOT says the changes will include the installation of new signs and pavement markings.
DelDOT says since 2020 there have been nine accidents right here. Although there is a two-way stop in place now, DelDOT says it was determined a few of those accidents were caused by drivers blowing through the stop signs and poor visibility.
Arlene Soukey, who lives in Milton, says she's experienced firsthand how dangerous driving here can be.
"I had my car totaled there, somebody was going way too fast where it's supposed to be 35, and I was going across and they broadsided me," explained Soukey.
DelDOT believes changing the intersection to an all-way stop and adding pavement markings will improve safety for now.
Dallas Warrington, who lives right off the intersection, agrees with DELDOT that this is only a temporary solution.
"Well, they can try a stop sign, but the first thing they're going to need to do is just slow drivers down because that will help everything," said Warrington.
The work is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed in the work zone to ensure the safety of workers. DelDOT says it will continue to monitor the project once the all-way stop is in place, in order to determine if more needs to be done.