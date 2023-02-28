All-Way Stop Goes Into Effect In Downtown Milford

MILFORD, Del,- A bit of a controversial all-way stop has gone into effect in downtown Milford.
The intersections of Causey Avenue and South Walnut Street and Southeast Front Street and South Walnut Street now have blinking red traffic signals and stop signs.
There was a bit of confusion as the all-way stop went into effect at 6 am the morning of February 28th. Cars could be heard honking their horns at each other during the day. The city did say this is to be expected, and they hope people will adjust in the coming days.
But some are not sure if this change is safe.
"It's not a four-way stop, it's two three way stops," said Linda Hubble of Slaughter Beach. "I don't see how that can be safer than what they have now."
The city made the move to help with traffic flow as more cars detour through downtown with more road projects in the near future.
Southwest Front Street was also converted into a two-way street at the same time as the all-way stop implementation. This was done to prepare for the future construction on the Southwest Front Street bridge.
The city is looking for comments on these changes. You can submit your comment here.