Allergy Count High as Air Quality Alert Spreads in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Along with today's heat, our WRDE meteorologists are warning that allergy counts are high.
Pam Costanzi and Kevin Murphy said their symptoms are in full swing today, "A lot of congestion, sneezing... runny nose, coughing... yeah even with the Zyrtec, if we're on the bike trail where there's a lot of honey suckle, it affects me even with the medications."
Even their furry friend is feeling the effects of getting outdoors.
"She does seem to be having some effects. She's coughing and sneezing a lot more.." said Costanzi.
On the Lewes Georgetown bike trail, outdoor enthusiasts refuse to let the pollen slow them down.
"It doesn't get any better than this. It's been a cool couple of weeks so it's nice that it's eighty degrees already and feels good." said Michael Lynch who lives in Lewes.
Trees, flowers, grass all used to keep Donna Ketcheson inside, but she receives immunotherapy shots in preparation for days like today.
"It kind of stops the nasal and the head symptoms, stops the sneezing but I have the eyes that burn...very bad burning in the eyes.." said Ketcheson.
Christiana Care says the best way to avoid an allergy flare up is to keep up your probiotics as they can put natural bacteria back into your body and keep your airway moist with a nasal spray or a humidifier.