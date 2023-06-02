Allergy Count High as Air Quality Alert Spreads in Sussex County

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 2 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds and seas quickly increase and build later Saturday morning, and there is even the potential for a few gusts to 35 knots Saturday afternoon and evening mainly near the mouth of the bay. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&