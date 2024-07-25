REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - ALS United Mid-Atlantic, an organization that works to improve the quality of life for people with ALS, is coming to Rehoboth Beach in September to host a walk for those who are impacted by the disease.
ALS is a condition that once was rare, but is now more common and can affect the way people move, eat and breathe on their own. Thanks to the community, this Rehoboth event has raised over $1.2 million over the last 15 years and funding goes towards homecare visits, medial equipment and resource groups for people with ALS.
The walk will take place on the boardwalk, and will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 7. Fundraising for the walk will be open through Dec. 31. 2024.
Those interested can register for the walk on alsmidatlantic.org.