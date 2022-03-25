SEAFORD, Del.- It’s been just over two months since the Amazon Seaford delivery station opened its doors.
If you live between Milford and Salisbury from north to south and Denton and Long Neck from west to east, this is the last leg of your package’s journey.
"This is what’s known as last mile delivery," Site Lead Steve Mitchell said. "It’s the last stop your package gets to before it gets to the customer’s actual door. It comes from a fulfillment center sorted down to a sort center and then it ends up here."
Over 100 employees work in the over 100,000 square foot facility and about 8,000 packages are processed per day.
Seaford Mayor David Genshaw says the influx of jobs and Amazon's services are putting the city on the map.
"Online shopping is not going away," Genshaw said. "People want easy access to their goods. They want it fast. To have this facility here for really the entire Eastern Shore is really a huge benefit."
In time, the station would like to have over 200 employees and has the capacity to send out 20,000 packages a day. Amazon Spokesperson Steve Kelly says for now the center has the ability to work through any bumps in the road in its early days.
"We offer our buildings a runway to progress once they launch," Kelly said. "You can see throughout this building that there is space to grow and that’s done so our employees and our management team that’s assigned to each of these buildings is given a grace period so they can get acclimated."
Delaware is home to the first Amazon fulfillment center and this is the state’s second delivery station making southern Delaware a brand new Amazon hub.
The facility has delivered over 258,000 packages since opening which shows the impact it is making for customers. It would like to serve more communities including Lewes and Rehoboth Beach by the summer.