LEWES, Del. - The American Legion Post 17 held their traditional Memorial Day parade Monday morning at 11 a.m. in Lewes.
The parade route ran from the Lewes Presbyterian Church lot to Savannah Road. The parade will then run down Savannah Road, cross the canal, and then turn right onto American Legion Road.
This parade is held in honor of all those who we have lost in service to the United States.
"This day means very much to me, it's a day that we should memorize the folks that gave all," explained Captain Tom Terrell, a Marine Corps veterans who served from 1949-1979.
Veterans of wars going all the way back to World War II walked and rode along the parade route. Two of the oldest veterans in attendance were Bob Jones, a 102 year old Coast Guard Veteran, who served in World War II and George McCarthy, a 100 year old Army Air Forces, veteran who also served in World War II. Honor guards, motorcycles, floats, and large military vehicles were seen in the parade as well.
Following the parade, a tribute ceremony was held at the American Legion Post 17 at 1 p.m.