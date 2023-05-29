LEWES, Del. - The American Legion Post 17’s Memorial Day Parade returned to Lewes after a 4 year hiatus. The parade which traveled down Savannah Road to the American Legion Post 17 started at 11 a.m. and quickly made its way through town.
The parade included honor guards, motorcycles, floats, large military vehicles, a bagpiper, and of course numerous veterans who were all met with applause and waving flags.
The Rougeux family was one of the families that was in Lewes lining the parade route. They could be seen waving American flags as the parade passed by.
“I just think it’s wonderful that people come out to see this because without the men that fought, we wouldn’t really be here right now.” said Catherine Rougeux.
While Memorial Day Weekend is considered the start of the summer season here at the beaches, it is important to remember its true meaning.
“Memorial Day is really about celebrating the lives of the soldiers that gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.”, explained Steven Missimer, the American Legion Post #17’s Commander.
Steven says that Lewes and its residents always embrace veterans and they understand the importance of remembering those who made that ultimate sacrifice.
Once the parade ended, a Memorial Day ceremony was held at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post #17.