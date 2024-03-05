OCEAN CITY, Md. - American Legion Post 166 based in Ocean City, donated a check of $1,000 to Worcester County Youth and Family Counseling Services. Ben Dawson and George Spicer on the post's Donation Committee presented the check.
The check was received by Clinical Psychologist Jennifer Leggour, Psy.D and Kayla Figueroa, Director of Worcester Connects. Worcester Connects is a youth mentoring program for students in grades 1 to 12.
According to the program's website, students can be matched with a volunteer mentor and be in both individual and group mentor meetings.
"The focus is on each student’s strengths to help them build self-esteem, be successful in school, and learn how to make positive connections with others. Mentors provide one-on-one guidance, coaching, and friendship to their mentee and maintain communication with the child’s parents or guardians on progress." stated gowoyo.org.