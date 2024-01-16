DELMARVA- Blood donations are always needed but even more so right now. The American Red Cross says it's seeing the lowest number of people giving blood in the last 20 years. The organization that supplies 40 percent of the nation's blood supply, says this blood shortage could create a domino effect of problems locally.
"Imagine if it's your family. Imagine if it's your member that is in a sudden accident and they need assistance of other people. People we can't we can't produce blood. We can't create blood. The only way we can get blood is from donors." said Theresa Young, for the American Red Cross of Delmarva.
January is known as "National Blood Donor Month" because winter weather and the rise in illnesses can keep people from donating.
According to the Red Cross, since the start of the month, approximately 200 Red Cross blood drives across 27 states have been canceled due to winter weather, causing more than 6,000 lifesaving blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. Meteorologists have warned that this extreme weather stretches from coast to coast with more impact predicted this week.
Even the Blood Bank of Delmarva said while blood is not critically low yet, that could change in a matter of days.
Beebe Healthcare relies on blood donations to perform various medical procedures ,
"We need to have a blood, not just red blood cells, but also other parts of whole blood, such as clotting factors, so that that person will have the blood volume they need for all of their organs and everything to work as well as to be able to have their blood clot so they don't continue to bleed." said Marcy Jack, Chief Quality Officer for Beebe Healthcare, "That needs to be on hand at a moment's notice that can save someone's life."
While people with all blood types are encouraged to donate, Type-O and platelets are among the most necessary for hospitals. Type-O because it is a blood type that works for many people that aren't Type-O as well and platelets because of its short shelf life.
The next Red Cross mobile drive in Sussex County is here at the St. Jude the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Lewes on Jan. 30 at 9 a.m. People who give blood, platelets or plasma this month will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
The Blood Bank of Delmarva will have a blood drive at the Movies at Midway on Jan. 20. The drive is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors will receive a free movie ticket in return.