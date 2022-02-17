GEORGETOWN, Del.- According to Housing Alliance Delaware, homelessness increased in the first state by 35 percent in 2021. Sixty percent of that increase was children.
AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware's intention was to give blankets to people in encampments, but Thursday no one was there likely because of the nice weather. Behavioral Health Chief Medical Officer Jordan Weisman said the organization was alerted of the need for blankets.
"We're aware of homeless encampments throughout Delaware and there's a concern to make sure that those guys living in these encampments had some way to protect themselves from the cold," Weisman said.
So instead, the organization dropped off the blankets to the ACE Peer Resource Center and The Shepherd's Office to give out.
Sun Behavioral Health had a needs drive Thursday. It included blankets, food from the Food Bank of Delaware and also NARCAN--- which can reverse symptoms of an opioid overdose and save lives.
Georgetown's homeless encampment is behind Sun Behavioral. Director of Business Development Erin Willis says the center sees homeless people all of the time.
"We get a lot of homeless actually that are either on substances, struggling with substances, or have mental health issues and so you know those who struggle with mental health diseases," Willis said.
Another stop to deliver those blankets for AmeriHealth Caritas was at First State Community Action Agency. Executive Director Bernice Edwards says it has been a brutal winter for the homeless here in the area.
"We know probably within the next week or so it's going to get really cold and we just have to think about those individuals who are going to be outside in the encampment but also in the tents," Edwards said.
For those looking to help, First State, ACE, and the Shepherd's Office all accept donations which fund lifesaving efforts like these.
AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware plans to distribute more blankets in the days ahead in Kent and New Castle Counties.