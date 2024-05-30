HEBRON, Md.- Maryland State Police have confirmed to CoastTV News that an apparent manhunt is underway near Wolf Creek Road. The Thursday morning search began after a car theft in Easton.
Maryland State Police are working with the Salisbury barrack and the Wicomico County Sheriffs Office to search for the suspect in the woods. The man allegedly stole a Chevy Traverse and was shut down using OnStar. MSP believe the car was unoccupied when it was taken by the suspect.
Maryland State Police's helicopter is in the area continuing the search from above.