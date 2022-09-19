An Expensive Car Part Being Stolen Across Delaware

DELAWARE - A part of your car's exhaust system is big on the black market.
Apparently catalytic converters are being stolen from cars across the first state.
Angela from Meineke in Lewes says she has received calls on a weekly basis about getting the part replaced and installed after the part has been cut out of parked cars.
"Catalytic converter crime is horrible. It's very annoying. It hampers the completion of vehicles now so it's becoming a very big problem in this area and it's very unwelcome here. I'm very angry about it." said Angela Basile.
Delaware State Police say it's being stolen because it can easily be resold and it's expensive to replace because it's full of precious metals like aluminum and rhodium.
Robert Kriner, owner of Milton Auto Care said, "They can range anywhere from $850 $1500 $2000 for a catalytic converter."
Mechanics at Milton Auto Repair say that you'll know it's missing from your car when you go to start it and it's a lot louder than usual.
"You don't really want to drive it like that. It's very bad to drive a car with that much emissions, exhaust, and gasses coming right up into the cabin." said Basile.
Driving your car without a catalytic converter is illegal. Basile says Toyotas and lifted cars have been prime targets. Keeping them from being stolen has others getting creative.
"Oh I've seen all kinds of stuff. They weld cages around them and rebar. If you have a garage that's probably easiest, just to park your car in the garage." said Kriner.
State Troopers say if you don't have a garage, park in a well lit area and as always, if you see something say something.
For more information you can visit dsp.delaware.gov.