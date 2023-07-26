An increase in blocked intersection complaints

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- If you think you've seen more people blocking intersections on Route One recently, you'd be correct.
Delaware State Police says it has received numerous recent complaints about people not obeying the rules of the road.
Corporal Leonard Demalto says the police are taking these complaints seriously.
"We have taken notice of it because people have been calling the troops," he said "We are listening to those citizens who are calling in and expressing concern for this. So we are trying our best to step up the enforcement to try to deter this behavior."
Demalto says it is illegal to block an intersection- it could cost you a fine up to $100.
Sarah Richards of Rehoboth Beach says blocked intersections are a big problem- especially in the summer time.
"We have a lot of people on bikes, a lot of people walking, running, and also people from out of the area that aren't really sure where they're going," she said. "We just really need to have those intersections clear."
State Police say there is no clear answer for this problem- besides patience.